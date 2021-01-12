Gingrich: House Speaker fears Trump could run again – and win!

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked in an interview Sunday why Democrats are once again engaged in an apparently futile effort to remove President Trump from office through impeachment, she acknowledged her motivation to prevent Trump from running again.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Tuesday took note of her comment.

"The will of the American people has to be subordinate to the will of Pelosi," he wrote on Twitter. "Trump has to be impeached to stop him from running again. Pelosi fears the American people might pick him if they were allowed to. What a formula for expressing Washington's contempt for the people."

Pelosi plans a vote Wednesday on an article of impeachment submitted Monday charging Trump incited citizens to insurrection at the Capitol last Wednesday. But the Senate would have to take up the issue by unanimous consent when it meets again, one day before the inauguration. And it's unlikely Democrats could muster the two-thirds vote needed to convict.

Many legal analysts have concluded that Trump's speech was fully protected by the First Amendment because he didn't call anyone to violent actions.

In the interview Sunday with "60 Minutes," CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl aske Pelosi if, "after all of this, there's no punishment, no consequence, and he could run again for president."

"That’s one of the motivations that people have for advocating for impeachment," she said.

Pelosi also has urged Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Trump under the 25th Amendment, which was meant to address a situation in which a president is physically incapacited and unable to perform his duties.

Pelosi's first attempt at impeachment failed in February when the Senate acquitted him.

