God still governs in the affairs of men, man!

By Damien Washburn

So does God still govern in the affairs of men – or has He taken a vacation?

In the wake of the rampant Democrat-inspired voter fraud that raged across America in the 2020 elections, and that will very possibly reemerged in the 2021 Georgia senatorial runoffs, one might wonder if "the invisible hand of providence" has been removed from "the land of the free and the home of the brave."

Why would God allow evil men and women to successfully steal a presidential election, and most likely numerous smaller races nationwide – and appear to be getting away with it?

Why would He allow Joe Biden to admit to voter fraud without consequence after stating: "We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics."

Why would He allow the Democratic Party to thrive for nearly 200 years during which time it has murdered and abused millions of black Americans as the Party of Slavery, the Party of Jim Crow, the Party of the KKK and the Party of the modern-day Voting Plantation in inner cities across America?

Why would He allow RINO Republicans and a consortium of "Swamp dwellers" to serve as a shield for a Democratic Party that has almost completely transformed America into an unrecognizable pagan society completely cut off from its Christian roots?

Why would He allow the Democratic Party to champion abortion for nearly 50 years, overseeing the bloody premeditated murder and dismemberment of over 70 million American babies, 20 million of which were black American babies?

Why would He allow cowardly and evil courts across America, including the U.S. Supreme Court (with the exception of Justices Thomas and Alito), to betray America and refuse to adjudicate cases in swing states of rampant voter fraud arising from the 2020 U.S. presidential election?

Why would He allow Communist China to spread a virus around the world and let this disease be used in America as an instrument of fear and intimidation by evil and unscrupulous politicians and media organizations to keep Americans blind, controlled and oppressed?

Why would He allow the U.S. Constitution, a document only made possible by the spilled blood of countless American patriots, to be shredded in slow motion by traitorous domestic enemies and duplicitous foreign enemies like George Soros and Communist China to create a Socialist-Communist America where We The People no longer govern, but a small band of authoritarian tyrants and bureaucrats rule with an iron fist over an oppressed American people?

The answer to these questions is not an easy one, but there are some reassuring things we do know.

"The invisible hand of providence" was seen in the 2016 election when America was at an earlier great crossroad. To the amazement of America and the world, Donald Trump was victorious over a spiritually and morally bankrupt Hillary Clinton.

It was also seen again in countless ways over the past four years as a deteriorating America with a crumbling economy was rapidly brought back to greatness by a president who actually kept his promises and transformed the U.S. into a nation resembling a "Shining City on a Hill."

As America now finds itself at another turbulent crossroad this week with the final presidential electoral vote tally and a breaching of the U.S. Capitol, many more questions arise.

Will scores of Republicans continue to be traitorous RINOs like Mitt Romney, supporting fraudulent elections nationwide – or selfless American patriots who fight to expose election fraud and never give up? Will America become a compromised socialist-communist state as Democrats attempt to cement their grip on power in perpetuity? Will Communist China succeed in extending its control over America through a puppet American president?

At another crucial turning point in America's history in 1787, the American Founding Fathers had reached a great stalemate over how to construct the U.S. Constitution. Addressing the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin gave a famous speech that still echoes to this day:

"I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth – that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that 'except the Lord build the house they labor in vain that build it.' I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without His concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall become a reproach and a by word down to future ages. And what is worse, mankind may, after this unfortunate instance, despair of establishing Governments by Human Wisdom, and leave it to chance, war, and conquest.

"I therefore beg that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of Heaven and its blessing on our deliberations be held in this assembly every morning before we proceed to business."

Could it be that the prayers prayed at the Constitutional Convention in response to Benjamin Franklin's urging in 1787 did actually help those present to draft a constitution Divinely ordained to deal with the presidential election crisis at hand?

Regardless of the details, there is no doubt we will once again experience "the invisible hand of providence" at work as America prays – and whether events happen sooner or later, Joe Biden will discover the undeniable truth just as Hillary Clinton did in 2016, that God still governs in the affairs of men, man!

Damien Washburn is a freelance columnist.

