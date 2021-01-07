Login
Google workers unionize to force management to embrace their progressive values

Trying to dictate entities with which Alphabet can and cannot do business

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2021 at 3:02pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Despite reporting a median worker pay of $258,708, one of the highest such numbers in the world, and more than 2x the average median pay reported by many of its biggest Silicon Valley rivals, Alphabet has long been a locus of workplace organizing in Silicon Valley, as Google's ultra-progressive employees seek to impose their political worldview not only on their fellow employees, but on management as well.

In recent years, employee revolts at Alphabet have resulted in the firing or dismissal of employees who dared speak up in support of a conservative, or libertarian, ideology while scuttling lucrative contracts with both the DoD and the PRC (even after Google's sanctimonious exit from the mainland over its refusal to kowtow to the CCP).

Now, after Alphabet's refusal to kowtow to employees' political whims resulted in a National Labor Relations Board complaint filed against the company late last year, some 230 Google workers have voted to unionize, creating what's effectively the first union for Silicon Valley tech workers.

