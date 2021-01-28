Gun shop refuses to sell weapons, ammo to Biden supporters, and they're very upset

(NATIONAL FILE) – Immediately following Joe Biden's inauguration, Trigger Firearms & Reloading, in Jefferson City, Missouri, published a statement indicating the company will no longer sell munitions or firearms to his supporters.

"We don't have guns or ammo for Biden supporters," the gun store wrote on its Facebook page. "Sorry for the inconvenience."

Some commenters appreciated the humor in refusing to sell guns to Biden supporters, who – being largely Democrats – have pushed for curtailments on the Second Amendment for decades.

