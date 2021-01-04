Login
Harvard prof says an alien visited in 2017, and more are coming

'Not just another rock'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2021 at 7:56pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- When the first sign of intelligent life first visits us from space, it won’t be a giant saucer hovering over New York. More likely, it will be an alien civilization’s trash.

Avi Loeb, the chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, believes he’s already found some of that garbage.

In his upcoming book, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), out Jan. 26, the professor lays out a compelling case for why an object that recently wandered into our solar system was not just another rock but actually a piece of alien technology.

Read the full story ›

