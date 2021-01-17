Login
Harvard students seek to revoke Trump graduates' diplomas after Capitol violence

'Revoke their Degrees' targets Kayleigh McEnany, Ted Cruz and Dan Crenshaw

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2021 at 5:25pm
(FOX NEWS) -- They’re at it again.

Following last year’s efforts to ban Trump Administration officials from speaking on campus, Harvard University students are now circulating a petition that calls for revoking degrees from Trump supporters and aides who attended the elite Ivy League institution, FOX Business has learned.

The reason cited, according to a copy of the petition reviewed by FOX Business, is that supporters of President Trump were involved in spreading the “disinformation and mistrust” that led to last week’s deadly riot at the United States Capitol Building.

