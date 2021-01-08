Hawley fires back at publisher who canceled his book

(FOX NEWS) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley blasted Simon & Schuster on Thursday over its decision to cancel the publication of his upcoming book following the violence that took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican and one of the GOP lawmakers who helped lead objections to the count of Electoral College votes, has been slammed by critics after a pro-Trump mob stormed into the Capitol building and interrupted both houses of Congress.

After Wednesday's riot, the publishing giant scrapped the planned June release of his forthcoming book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech."

