High school bans wearing Confederate-flag mask after a parent complains

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A public high school in Missouri has banned a student from wearing a face mask with the Confederate flag on it.

The school is also investigating some teachers for not telling the student to remove the mask, according to local news reports.

“One parent said the student showed up at Oakville High School wearing the Confederate flag mask and was allowed to continue through his school day,” Fox 2 reported on January 20. The local news station said the student wore the mask on Tuesday, January 19.

