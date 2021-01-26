House GOP signals no funding without abortion clause

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Two hundred House Republicans, accounting for nearly the entire caucus, signed on to a pledge to oppose a budget bill that eliminates the Hyde Amendment, the measure that prevents federal funding from being used on abortion services.

"We cannot allow the Hyde Amendment and other important pro-life safeguards to be decimated by Congressional Democrats. Accordingly, we pledge to vote against any government funding bill that eliminates or weakens the Hyde Amendment or other current-law, pro-life appropriations provisions," said the letter to House and Senate leadership, released by the Republican Study Committee.

A number of conservative anti-abortion groups support the letter, including Heritage Action for America; March for Life Action, which will be using the letter as part of its congressional scorecard; Family Research Council; Susan B. Anthony List; Eagle Forum; Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission; and Concerned Women for America.

