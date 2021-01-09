Iraq court issues arrest warrent for Trump over militia leader killing

(ANTIWAR.COM) – An Iraqi court issued an arrest warrant for President Trump for the killing of Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike alongside Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani last January.

Al-Muhandis was the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group of mostly Shia state-sponsored militias that was formed in 2014 to fight ISIS.

The Iraqi warrant comes after Iran issued a "red notice" to Interpol for President Trump and dozens of other U.S. officials for the killing of Soleimani. It was the second time since June that Iran requested the international police agency arrest Trump for the assassination, but the request has not been acted on.

