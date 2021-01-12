Login
SECTIONS
Faith Health World
P Share Print

Ireland to lay bare scandal of baby deaths at church-run homes

Remains of 802 children, from newborns to 3-year-olds, buried between 1925 and 1961

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2021 at 10:12pm
P Share Print

(REUTERS) -- DUBLIN -- An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among newborns at church-run homes for unwed mothers will hand down its final report on Tuesday, laying bare one of the Catholic Church’s darkest chapters and leading to demands for state compensation.

The Church’s reputation in Ireland has been shattered by a series of scandals over pedophile priests, abuse at workhouses, forced adoptions of illegitimate babies and other painful issues.

Pope Francis begged forgiveness for the scandals during the first papal visit to the country in almost four decades in 2018.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×