Israel says it has vaccinated 7 percent of its population

(THE HILL) – Israeli officials announced the country has immunized 7 percent of its population against COVID-19 – nearly 647,000 people, more than any other country – according to the nation's health ministry.

The Israeli Ministry of Health lauded vaccine rollout efforts after it immunized more people in the first nine days of distribution than any other country, CNBC reported.

"We are ahead of the world in bringing and giving the vaccines. Israel is the world champion in vaccines, in first place by a lot," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

