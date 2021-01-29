Israeli researchers discover rare scraps of ancient purple fabric

(CBN.COM) – Israeli researchers announced the groundbreaking discovery of three scraps of biblical purple fabric dating back to the time of King David and King Solomon.

Researchers from Tel Aviv University, Bar Ilan University, and the Israel Antiquities Authority stumbled upon the rare finding while working in the Timna Valley, an ancient copper production center in southern Israel.

They found 3,000-year-old remnants of woven fabric, a tassel, and fibers of wool dyed with royal purple. “The color immediately attracted our attention, but we found it hard to believe that we had found true purple from such an ancient period,” said Prof. Erez Ben-Yosef from Tel Aviv University’s Archaeology Department.

