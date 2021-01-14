Italy thrown into political crisis as Renzi sinks government

(WHATFINGER NEWS) – Italy's former premier Matteo Renzi pulled his small party out of government on Wednesday, stripping the ruling coalition of its parliamentary majority and triggering political chaos even as the nation battles a resurgent COVID-19.

Renzi lambasted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's style of leadership, saying he was trying to hoard power, but he left open the possibility of rejoining the cabinet if his demands for a policy revamp and greater accountability were acted on.

"Being responsible is about facing up to problems, not hiding them," said Renzi, who has been accused by critics of playing politics in an effort to revive the fortunes of his tiny Italia Viva party, which is floundering in the polls.

