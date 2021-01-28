Login
Jealous wife stabs husband after seeing her younger self in old photos

Thought pictures were of another woman

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:22am
(YUCATAN MAGAZINE) – A woman stabbed her husband several times after thinking she found photos of him with a younger woman.

It turns out that she herself was that "other" woman. The photo of the couple was taken years ago, when they were dating, police in Sonora, Mexico said.

Authorities from the municipality of Cajeme reported that a suspect identified only as "Leonora N" was arrested for wounding her husband "Juan N" with a knife after finding several photos on his cellphone.

