Jewish agency severs ties with Christian ministry over 'false' claims of proselytizing

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A leading Jewish organization that helps Jews across the world settle in Israel is severing ties with the Canadian-based Christian Zionist group Return Ministries over allegations the Christian nonprofit engaged in proselytizing.

The leader of Return Ministries, which runs the Aliyah Return Center dedicated to helping Jews across the globe migrate to Israel, is speaking out against what he considers to be false allegations made against his organization that led the Jewish Agency for Israel to end a yearlong partnership.

The Aliyah Return Center operates at The Jewish Agency’s Bikat Kinarot educational facility south of the Sea of Galilee and has often brought Christians to volunteer at the site. Return Ministries has operated in the region since 2013 and helped restore a former boarding school in the Jordan River Valley.

