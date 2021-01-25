Jewish family attacked by drivers shouting 'Death to the Jews'

(CLEVELAND JEWISH NEWS) -- BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (JTA) – A Jewish family in Argentina was physically and verbally attacked with anti-Semitic epithets while driving to a vacation spot in the province of Cordoba.

The family was traveling by car from La Falda to La Cumbre, a mountain destination 10 miles away in central Argentina where some Orthodox Jews go for summer holidays. The driver, who preferred to be identified just as Max C., was with his wife and their four sons, aged 17 to 11, as well as a 1 1/2-year-old baby and his wife’s 91-year-old grandmother.

According to the local media, Max said another vehicle neared his car and blocked it from proceeding. Two passengers in the other car then spewed anti-Semitic insults at the identifiably Orthodox Jewish family, shouting “f***ing Jews, get out of here. Death to the Jews.”

