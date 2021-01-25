Justice inspector general to investigate 'improper' influence on election

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday announced the launch of an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official tried to "alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election."

The Washington Examiner reported the announcement follows a report Friday claiming that then-President Trump and a top DOJ lawyer planned to have the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, removed from his post to clear the way for an investigation of claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Horowitz said his office is making the announcement "to reassure the public that an appropriate agency is investigating the allegations."

"Consistent with OIG policy, we will not comment further on the investigation until it is completed, he said.

The Examiner, citing the New York Times, said Jeffrey Clark of the DOJ's civil division and Trump were convinced Rosen was not acting properly.

Eventually, after a meeting with the department's leaders, Trump decided not to fire Rosen, the report alleged.

Clark denied being part of any plot to remove Rosen.

"There was a candid discussion of options and pros and cons with the president," he said. "It is unfortunate that those who were part of a privileged legal conversation would comment in public about such internal deliberations, while also distorting any discussions."

