Well-known Virginia public school could be renamed after George Floyd, Kamala Harris

(FREE BEACON) – A Virginia school district is considering a slew of progressive icons as candidates to become the new namesake of T.C. Williams High School, whose football team was the subject of the hit film Remember the Titans.

In Nov. 2020, the Alexandria City Public Schools Board unanimously voted to change the school's name because its namesake, Thomas Chambliss Williams, was a segregationist. Community activists initiated calls for a name change following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

The district introduced a poll that allows students and members of the community to nominate new names for the school. Among the choices are "George Floyd Memorial High School," "Kamala Harris High School," and "Megan [sic] Markle High School."

