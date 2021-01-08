LA public health officials: 'Any activity outside your home is high-risk'

(DAILY WIRE) – Officials in Los Angeles County are warning the areas more than ten million residents that simply stepping outside is now deemed risky behavior within the nation's pandemic epicenter.

"Everyone should keep in mind that community transmission rates are so high that you run the risk of an exposure whenever you leave your home," said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer earlier this week. "Assume that this deadly invisible virus is everywhere, looking for a willing host."

On Wednesday, Ferrer said she was "more troubled than ever before" as the county reported 258 new deaths and hospitalizations surpassed 8,000 patients for the first time. L.A. County has experienced an increase of more than 945% in daily COVID-19 cases since the latest surge began in November. She has been cautioning that the worst is yet to come, anticipating more spikes resulting from Christmas and New Year's gatherings.

