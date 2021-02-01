Lawmaker wants to know if colleges are maligning white people in courses

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Georgia state lawmaker has sent an inquiry to state colleges and universities asking if professors are teaching that white people are “privileged and oppressive.”

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, GOP State Representative Emory Dunahoo’s questions “outraged” some faculty, but were supported by students who allege some faculty use materials which “mock white people.”

The students also said they weren’t allowed to take part in discussing affirmative action “because they’re white,” and some noted discomfort with a “white privilege test” in which they earned points merely because they had two parents at home.

