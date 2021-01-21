Leftists resume riots as soon as Biden in inaugurated

(FOX NEWS) -- Police declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday night in Portland, Ore., after about 150 rioters caused damage to a federal immigration facility in the city, according to the authorities.

The unrest near the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) building was declared after rioters started throwing rocks and eggs, and vandalizing the building, located in the city's south waterfront neighborhood, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said in a 10 p.m. update.

"We have observed property damage to the building," the Portland Police Bureau wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffitting is subject to arrest or citation."

