London Mayor Sadiq Khan demands shuttering of churches, other places of worship

(BREITBART) – London mayor Sadiq Khan has written to Boris Johnson requesting the immediate closure of all places of worship to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.

Churches and other places of worship have been allowed to stay open during the current lockdown, but Mr Khan has asked that they be forced to close in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The mayor has declared a "major incident" as the coronavirus infection rate has surpassed one per cent in the Greater London area. Khan said that such a state of emergency is justified because London's hospitals risk being "overwhelmed."

