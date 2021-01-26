Look at this list of brand-spanking-new lies by Joe Biden

Legacy media outlets created a massive new industry during President Trump's term in office.

They called it "fact-checking."

And it's true that Trump misstated facts. All presidents do.

But the "fact check" often amounted to a difference of opinion or interpretation, or a dispute over "the facts."

For example, the AP condemned Trump for this remark: "We got the [coronavirus] vaccine developed in nine months instead of nine years or five years or 10 years, a long time. It was supposed take a long time. ... We have two out, we have another one coming almost immediately."

The AP charged: "THE FACTS: Actually, the administration didn't develop any vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies did. And one of the two U.S. companies that have come out with vaccines now in use did not take development money from the government."

However, it's clear that Trump was referring to the public-private partnership his administration established to "facilitate and accelerate the development" of vaccines, called Operation Warpspeed.

Now that Trump is out of office, the Washington Post has shut down its database "project" tracking "false or misleading claims" by Trump, claiming he made 30,573 over four years.

The Post's "Fact Checker," Glenn Kessler, said that whether or not "such a tracker will be necessary for future presidents is unclear."

So The Federalist has stepped in, at least temporarily, publishing over the weekend a list of lies told by Joe Biden.

For example, Biden last year said travel restrictions won't work against COVID-19. He called Trump's decision to shut down travel from China "xenophobic."

But now, as president, he's banned travel from South Africa, Brazil, Britain and 26 other countries to prevent the spread of a COVID-19 variant.

Then there was Biden's claim that Trump's vaccination plan was "worse than we could have imagined."

In fact, the Trump vaccination plan has already put the new administration on a trajectory to reach its goal of 100 million people vaccinated within its first 100 days.

Biden promised during his campaign to shut down the coronavirus, not the economy. That was before the election. After his inauguration, he said there's "nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months."

Biden also said the government failed to "act with the urgency" required against COVID-19.

But Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, wondered about the "trillions in stimulus" passed by Congress.

Also on COVID, Biden's team complained there was no vaccine distribution plan at all when they took office on Jan. 20. That was contradicted by White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said "there is activity going on in the distribution."

Then Biden issued a mask mandate for federal properties, and within hours violated it at a Lincoln Memorial event. Spokeswoman Jen Psaki claimed it was because he was "celebrating."

"We have bigger things to worry about," she said.

“Come on give me a break man” — Biden snaps at reporter in his official first Q&A w/ the press — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 21, 2021

Biden falsely claimed "all" media dismissed his vaccine plan as "impossible."

And he smeared two GOP senators as "Nazis" and then claimed to be a leader for all Americans.

