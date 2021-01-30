Los Angeles: Outdoor dining permitted, but no television allowed

(ABC7) – After a two-month shutdown due to surging COVID-19 cases, outdoor dining again was allowed in Los Angeles County on Friday but with a new restriction forcing restaurants to turn off or remove from customer seating areas all televisions used for broadcast programming.

The county's revised Health Officer Order also reinstates previous restrictions on patio dining, requiring servers to wear masks and face shields, limiting restaurants to 50% of outdoor capacity and requiring tables to be at least 8 feet apart.

"Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off," the order also stipulates. "This provision is effective until further notice."

