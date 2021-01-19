Login
Maine church closes amid fears 'liberal' churches targeted before inauguration

'There is a collective anxiety in our country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2021 at 10:14pm
(BANGOR DAILY NEWS) -- A Belfast church is closing its doors through Wednesday amid fears that “liberal” churches could be targets before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

That message from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast comes at a time of heightened tension in the United States as Donald Trump is set to leave the presidency this week.

“There is a collective anxiety in our country following the events at the capital on January 6th and I know our giant UU hearts feel every bit of it. Let’s be sure we take the time we need to remain connected to one another and to take care of ourselves,” the church said in a Saturday message to its congregation.

