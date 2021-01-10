Majority want Trump out of office before Inauguration Day, poll says

By Samantha Renck

Fifty-six percent of Americans want President Donald Trump out of office before Inauguration Day after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to a new Ipsos poll.

Additionally, two-thirds of those surveyed said that Trump deserved “a great deal or a good amount” of blame for the riots, the poll showed. But while the majority of voters indicated that they wanted Trump gone before Jan. 20, Democrats and Republicans were sharply split on the issue, with 94% and 13% saying such, respectively.

Trump has been accused of encouraging Wednesday’s riot after urging his supporters to march from the White House to the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” Trump said on Wednesday. “We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

The riots forced the Capitol into lockdown with lawmakers, staffers and reporters trapped inside, and resulted in dozens of arrests and 5 deaths, one of whom was in his twelfth year with the Capitol Police.

Lawmakers, including some Republicans, have called for Trump’s removal, with some calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and others calling for his impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed the effort last week, and the House plans to introduce articles of impeachment as soon as Monday.

Though dozens of congressional Republicans have abandoned the president, over half of Republicans surveyed said that they believed the president did nothing wrong, and one-third said that removing him before his term expires in 10 days was not worth the effort.

