Man learns punishment for attacking man wearing MAGA hat

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

A San Fernando Valley man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to assaulting a bar patron who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat inscribed in Russian, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Thomas Sokolov sentenced David Delgado to four years in jail, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Delgado “pleaded no contest” to one felony count of “assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury,” according to a March 4, 2020, press release.

Delgado had approached the victim at a bar restroom Labor Day Weekend Sept. 2, 2019, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. Delgado kept punching the victim after he inquired what the wording on the hat meant, which caused the victim to fall to the floor, Hermosa Beach police Sgt. Robert Higgins said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

“The suspect continued to punch the victim, and then stole the victim’s hat and fled,” Higgins said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The victim in the hat received serious injuries, prosecutors said. Delgado was arrested approximately a month after the incident at his home, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

A superior court commissioner earlier ordered Delgado to enroll in Alcoholics Anonymous and anger management counseling every week until he was sentenced, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

