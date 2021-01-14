Man could be multi-millionaire, if only he could remember his Bitcoin password

(INDEPENDENT UK) – Hundreds of people are commiserating with a man who has lost his password for accessing his 7,002 bitcoin, worth about $220 million, and has just two attempts left before he is locked out forever.

Speaking to The New York Times, Stefan Thomas, a German programmer living in California, revealed that he was gifted the bitcoin, which has fluctuated in value over the years before recently surging, as a reward for making an animated video about bitcoin in 2011.

According to Thomas, he lost the password to his IronKey, an encrypted hard drive that holds the keys to his digital wallet, the same year.

