A message to all Republican U.S. senators

The U.S. House of Representatives just voted to impeach Donald J. Trump for the second time – this time for inciting an insurrection on Jan 6, 2021. All Democrats voted to impeach along with 10 Republicans. The Republicans included Rep. Liz Cheney, an avid anti-Trumper, and nine other Republicans from Democrat-leaning states. Why? With only seven more days to go in Trump's term? This impeachment just divided America even more.

Even though President Trump never called for a riot, never called for an insurrection, never stated anything other than his belief that the 2020 election was won by Biden because of election fraud, Democrats and establishment politicians are blaming him for those 1/10th of 1% of people at the peaceful assembly who entered the Capital building Jan 6.

The cancel culture, Democrats and American oligarchs have gone to work against all those who agree with Trump about election fraud with more shunning, more canceling and even restricting more discussion about this in the mainstream media, social media and Congress. It's no different than what was done by tyrants all through history.

All Republican senators need to think about this: Donald J. Trump received more votes in 2020 than any Republican in the history of the nation. He has the highest approval rating from Republican voters of any president since Eisenhower. Most Republican voters still believe that Biden got more electoral votes because of election fraud, and no court has allowed any thorough investigation to allay those beliefs.

Where was the condemnation of politicians last summer as liberals burned down and occupied American cities? Where was there condemnation of politicians who called for Americans to resist, obstruct, investigate and impeach Trump, beginning the day he was elected?

Senators, you took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution. Read the First Amendment. Free speech and peaceful assembly are American rights! If you cannot find exact words by which Donald J. Trump asked the protesters to riot, to overthrow the government, then you are in violation of your oath of office if you vote to remove him.

If you vote to remove Trump from office, then what does that do to the Republican Party? What does that say to Republican voters about being represented by Republican politicians? What does that do to the future of our republic and the United States Constitution? We are watching you closely. Vote no.

