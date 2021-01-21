Monkeys steal high-value items, exchange them for food, study finds

(INDIA TIMES) – Monkeys are notorious yet adorable creatures that we must love from afar. There have been several instances which have shown how smart they really are and now, a new study has shed light on yet another astonishing aspect of monkeys.

Researchers have discovered that the monkeys from the Uluwatu Temple in Bali, Indonesia steal items that are more valued by humans to derive the highest bounty in exchange for it.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Lethbridge in Canada and Udayana University in Indonesia and according to researchers, this could be the first example of a culturally maintained token economy in free-ranging animals.

