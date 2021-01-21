Login
SECTIONS
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
P Share Print

Monkeys steal high-value items, exchange them for food, study finds

Often swipe electronics, backpacks from tourists

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2021 at 11:44am
P Share Print

(INDIA TIMES) – Monkeys are notorious yet adorable creatures that we must love from afar. There have been several instances which have shown how smart they really are and now, a new study has shed light on yet another astonishing aspect of monkeys.

Researchers have discovered that the monkeys from the Uluwatu Temple in Bali, Indonesia steal items that are more valued by humans to derive the highest bounty in exchange for it.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Lethbridge in Canada and Udayana University in Indonesia and according to researchers, this could be the first example of a culturally maintained token economy in free-ranging animals.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×