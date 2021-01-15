Mother who let toddler decide gender says she's accused of child abuse

(DAILY WIRE) – A mother of a 4-year-old child who refuses to disclose whether the child is a biological boy or girl and claims she let the child decide their own gender has stated that she has been accused of child abuse.

The mother, Kyl Myers, Ph.D., a native of Utah who moved to Australia, wrote in MamaMia, "I've received hundreds of messages and comments on Instagram and e-mails from people I don't know, telling me my child should be taken away from me."

"My partner, Brent, and I do something called 'gender creative parenting,' Myers continued. "For us, this means we didn't assign a binary girl-or-boy gender to our child, Zoomer, at birth; we don't disclose Zoomer's genitals to people who don't need to know; we used the gender-neutral pronouns they/them/their for Zoomer until they could tell us what pronouns and labels fit best; and Zoomer learns about and explores gender without stereotypical expectations or restrictions. Brent and I are just two among thousands of people doing gender creative parenting all over the world."

