Mourning in America

I had this week's column all written and ready to go, until the events of Wednesday occurred. I trashed the column and stayed glued to the computer as the events in Washington, D.C., unfolded. I went to bed Wednesday night and hardly slept. I tossed and turned and watched the clock for hours. Election fraud. Antifa provocateur riots. Chaos. Anarchy. Murder. My thoughts tumbled around, each more dire than the last, as I speculated on what the upcoming year would bring. I finally realized the reason behind my sleeplessness: I was mourning America.

The events of the last couple months have sickened me. To see Trump – and by extension, the will of the American people – betrayed by the highest powers in the land is revolting. The Supreme Court refused to hear evidence of the stolen election. The GOP has lost the Senate for the next two years. Chuck Schumer will become majority leader. And of course, Vice President Pence had a genuine "Et tu, Brute?" moment when he stabbed the president in the back after refusing to block Biden's electors.

"Although a slew of evidence was released in recent weeks in the form of sworn affidavits and expert testimony, the claims were repeatedly denied by leading election officials and lawmakers," observes Janita Kan of NTD. "Critics and members of the media have also characterized the claims as 'baseless.'" Bulltucky.

As John Whitehead with the Rutherford Institute put it, "Either way, no matter which candidate lost to the other, it was always going to be the Deep State that won."

So yes, I am mourning America.

When Biden (that is, Harris – I don't expect Biden to last more than a few months in office) is confirmed as president, America is over. All pretense of following the Constitution will be gone. The Bill of Rights will be shredded more than it already is.

We can anticipate any number of horror stories under a Biden/Harris administration. Rush Limbaugh pointed out how the Democrats are deathly afraid of Trump – specifically, deathly afraid he'll come back. Nancy Pelosi says the Congress will impeach him if the 25th Amendment is not invoked. Officials at ABC said getting rid of Trump is the easy part; what will be hard is "cleansing" (pause for a moment to contemplate the spookiness of that term) the nation of Trump's influence among his supporters.

That's us, folks. Forget the events of the past few months when anarchists "cleansed" America by toppling statues and monuments, rewriting history, burning, looting, firebombing, defunding police, murdering and causing $2 billion in damages to property. They're the good guys. It's the Trump supporters who are the bad guys, the ones who must be "cleansed."

Above all, prepare to be silenced. In the time-honored fashion of all dictatorships, the left will never cease its efforts to purge any hint of opposition. Already Shopify has pulled stores selling Trump merchandise from its platform, and that's just the beginning. Conservatives can expect to lose their jobs, have their books canceled, keep the truth suppressed, have churches shut or sued out of existence and their social media canceled. Banks and credit card companies can refuse services, and all teachers, doctors, librarians, lawyers and judges will be re-educated into proper degrees of wokeness or lose their jobs. There is talk of reeducation camps and incarceration for Trump supporters. It all bears an eerie resemblance of Stalin's Great Purge (which, of course, few people know about since history is not taught anymore). Let the vengeance begin.

This week a beloved family member called to talk politics with my husband. She is that rare breed of progressive who is actually willing to respectfully debate issues without losing her temper or descending into name-calling. Her first question was, "Do you believe the election was stolen?" When my husband answered "Absolutely," she wanted to know why.

She genuinely hadn't known about the truth of the election fraud because (no surprise) she only listens to progressive news sources. She told us she never felt represented by Trump, and seemed surprised when we felt similarly disenfranchised by the attitudes of Biden ("chumps") and Clinton ("deplorables"). Her mind wasn't changed over the hour-long conversation, but at least she heard our side of the story.

I don't believe this family member has any idea of the horror that will unleashed upon our nation when the far-left radical progressives have their way. AOC is already trumpeting, "Who's ready to PUSH" the Democratic agenda, including climate justice (whatever the heck that is). Kamala Harris is blatantly touting Communist principles: "Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place." (Dan Crenshaw points out, "They leave out the part where equity must be enforced with unequal – and tyrannical – treatment.")

As Winston Churchill famously said in 1945 (oops! history again!), "The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries." Is this the kind of "equitable" treatment Harris has in mind?

Meanwhile the Chinese Community Party is laughing up its sleeve.

"Democrats have been clear about the priorities they will pursue should they get control of the White House and Congress again," reported Issues and Insights. "The stated goal today is to ensure a permanent Democratic majority so they can finally get their far-left agenda enacted. In other words, they want to replicate what Democrats have already achieved in California. This isn't some right-wing conspiracy. This is what Democratic leaders have already stated as their plans or have already approved in the House."

I'm sorry to be such a downer, but it's been a very bad week.

Whitehead points out, "There's a meme circulating on social media that goes like this: If you catch 100 red fire ants as well as 100 large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen. However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other. The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa, when in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. This is exactly what's happening in society today. Liberal vs. Conservative. Black vs. White. Pro-Mask vs. Anti-Mask. The real question we need to be asking ourselves is who's shaking the jar … and why?"

I have no answer to this. I only know my nation is gone. And so I mourn America.

