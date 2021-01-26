Businessman sues Daily Mail for allegation he had secret romance

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sued the Daily Mail for reporting he had a secret romance with actress Jane Krakowski, a claim they both deny.

"I started a lawsuit against [the Daily Mail]," Lindell announced during an interview with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his War Room show Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. According to the filing, obtained by the Washington Examiner, Lindell seeks damages for the Daily Mail's "thoroughly deceitful, dishonest and defamatory media article."

