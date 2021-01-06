Network host calls Ron DeSantis 'an a**' for scolding reporter

(FOX NEWS) -- Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took the high road Tuesday night in his response to CNN host Brianna Keilar, who called him "an ass" for scolding a reporter from the same network after she appeared to blame him for coronavirus vaccine distribution issues at local hospitals.

"You know what, I don't seek validation by the media," DeSantis told "Tucker Carlson Tonight". "What I seek is supporting the citizens of my state, and I can't tell you, as this pandemic has worn on, the number of times someone has come up to me with tears in their eyes saying, 'If it wasn't for you, my kid would not be in school and I would not have my job.'

"That is why I'm in this job," he added.

