Login
SECTIONS
Diversions Health Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
P Share Print

Network host calls Ron DeSantis 'an a**' for scolding reporter

Governor sparred with reporter after she appeared to blame him for vaccine issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 5, 2021 at 9:16pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took the high road Tuesday night in his response to CNN host Brianna Keilar, who called him "an ass" for scolding a reporter from the same network after she appeared to blame him for coronavirus vaccine distribution issues at local hospitals.

"You know what, I don't seek validation by the media," DeSantis told "Tucker Carlson Tonight". "What I seek is supporting the citizens of my state, and I can't tell you, as this pandemic has worn on, the number of times someone has come up to me with tears in their eyes saying, 'If it wasn't for you, my kid would not be in school and I would not have my job.'

"That is why I'm in this job," he added.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×