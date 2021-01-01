The New Year's Revolution!

It's time not for another New Year's resolution, but instead a revolution! The American people are now on their own; that is, patriots and those who believe in freedom, liberty and God. President Trump did many good things during his four years in office, but thanks to the compromised courts, particularly the federal bench, and a legal team that could not shoot straight – or should we say shoot at all – even The Donald has now been forced to face reality in this corrupt world and virtually thrown in the towel. The transition to a socialist if not communist takeover by President-elect Joe Biden and his ultra-leftist vice president, Kamala Harris, has begun.

The handwriting is thus on the wall. The nation is now experiencing the real-life version of what Ayn Rand predicted in 1957, during what was then thought to be the rise of communism (today it is really happening), in her famous novel "Atlas Shrugged." The United States is about to enter into an age of more than mediocrity, but downright socialist tyranny – not that we have not already been heading into this nose dive for the last several decades, ever since President Lyndon Johnson conned the country into the disastrous and costly Vietnam War.

Before the defeat of Trump on Nov. 3, 2020 – albeit due to fraud, which I had predicted – I wrote a book that had been inside of me for many years. What I penned in "It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!," which I will call "Revolution" for short, could have been gleaned from my weekly columns at freedomwatchusa.org and my weekly radio show and podcasts titled "Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman." But in "Revolution," I put it all together in one cogent package, starting with the prophecy of our greatest and most farsighted of Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson.

Jefferson predicted that mostly as a result of the federal judiciary, who were to be unelected and thus not accountable to We the People, the citizenry would have to wage revolution about every 20 years or so – as judges would turn into despots totally dominating the other two elected branches of government. Sure enough, in "Revolution," I detail how and why this tyrannical hold on the republic happened.

Unlike other books that were published shortly before this year's presidential election, "Revolution" is not an exploitive recitation of the horror stories caused by the left during the Trump presidency. Nor did I advocate, as many others did during the profitable run-up to Nov. 3, that the answer to the nation's mounting ills was simply to reelect Donald Trump. That would have been nice, but Trump, with all of his positive aspects (and flaws) would have been in office for only another four years, as the downward slide in the morality, ethics and respect for God and his Son continued to slide into an abyss of even greater corruption and cancerous decay.

Indeed, "Revolution" stands for the bedrock principle that there is no political messiah and that We the People must now, with all due speed, rise up and ourselves take care of business as radicals of all colors, ethnicities, races and so-called religions seek to destroy and are in full throttle trashing the vision of and creation of Jefferson and his fellow enlightened and brave Founding Fathers.

In "Revolution," I do not write just of a peaceful and legal rebellion; I give concrete solutions, such as citizen grand juries, where the citizenry can enforce the rule of law ourselves. And, importantly, my work exposed like never before the historical and, to borrow a phrase from the left, systemic rot in all three branches of our so-called government – which is worse than no government at all.

Before reading "Revolution," I urge you fellow patriots to read the greatest document ever penned short of the Old and New Testaments. It's called the Declaration of Independence and largely begins as follows:

"When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

"… That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness."

To the barricades, fellow patriots. Order "Revolution" at Amazon, and let's get to work to save the republic this New Year! No more resolutions. Rather the time is now for revolution!

