(FOX NEWS) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom's brother in law, Joshua Schiller, was arrested Wednesday evening for alleged domestic violence, according to police.

KTVU reported that authorities responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a disturbance at a residence.

After speaking with the residents and investigating the disturbance, responding officers determined Schiller had allegedly committed an act of domestic violence against his spouse or cohabitant.

