The night of long knives – tech-style

Today could well be characterized as America's "night of long knives" – the day Big Tech put on a major putsch to maximize it position of fascist strength.

Parler is running out the clock to maintain the semblance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press. We should have it for a few more hours until Amazon kills it.

It was 24 hours ago that Twitter, Facebook and Twitter decapitated our elected leader by destroyed his major voice box.

Lesser known is what happened to the millions of Twitter Trump fans – were similarly de-platformed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushes ahead with the second impeachment of Donald J. Trump – with some Republicans pledging to join in the festivities.

The left is moving ahead at warp speed in their destructiveness. They've forgotten all about the deaths of Covid victims in the battle to bring a scorched earth to conservatives.

Oh, but you say Adolph Hitler's political executions compared to this long night. No one has been killed. No one has been arrested. No one has been detained.

Not yet, perhaps. This is so far a bloodless revolution – the nature and efficiency of Big Tech. But how are we going to fight back when we can't even talk to each other? It's diabolical! Right out of the Chinese Communist playbook.

In the original "Night of the Long Knives," the main purpose was to demonstrate the inevitability of the Nazi intent, to clear out the way of subversives and malcontents – to pave the way of domestic harmony.

And Joe Biden and his masters have much better tools at their disposal. They can't possibly get people to believe this was necessary in the United States of America. People can't talk any more? Neighbors can't debate? Even family members can't disagree without becoming disagreeable.

Pelosi went to the airwaves of "60 Minutes" and the sympathetic audience of Lesley Stahl. She showed her the office, the broken glass and the rest of it. It was clear from the start – Donald J. Trump must never be allowed to run for office again!

But how are us deplorables going to accept this?

Are we going to roll over and play dead?

Can we just forget about how good Trump was for Americans?

CNN and others are even taking it upon themselves to lobby the mainstream media to boycott Fox News. This is how nuts it's getting.

And what about the loyal opposition?

Marco Rubio says the pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol were just "wackos" and "nut jobs" but "not conservatives."

Lindsey Graham tells Democrats: "I share your disgust, but you need to speak up when this happens other places." Huh?

I found one quote that put it all in perspective. It came from Dinesh D'Souza: "We are facing a coordinated attack that combines the Left's new hold on the state with its virtual monopoly on the institutions of technology and culture."

He seemed to overlook the education establishment, the academy, Wall Street and the corporate titans.

What do the 74 million votes representing Trump have left?

