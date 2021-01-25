Now Biden facing bipartisan opposition to $1.9 trillion 'relief'

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A bipartisan group of senators balked at the size of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal during a call with White House officials on Sunday, raising concerns that the measure provides too much money to high-income Americans.

Biden is pushing for a massive plan that includes $20 billion to accelerate vaccine distribution, a $15-an-hour minimum wage increase, an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits through the end of September, a one-time $1,400 stimulus check, a temporary expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit and $350 billion in new funding for state and local governments.

While the lawmakers largely agreed the top priority should be producing and distributing vaccines, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, some pushed back against the $1,400 stimulus payments and pressed the White House to make them more targeted to individuals in greater need.

Read the full story ›