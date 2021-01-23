Login
Officials, organizers deny reports Tokyo Olympics will be canceled

'I am determined to host the games safely and securely in July'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2021 at 6:28pm
(JAPAN TIMES) – Top government officials and organizers insisted once again Friday that the Tokyo Games will open in July, despite media reports the global sporting event will soon be canceled or further postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that the delayed Tokyo Games would not be canceled or postponed, denying claims made in a report by The Times of London that the central government had already decided to cancel the event.

"I am determined to host the games safely and securely in July, in close cooperation with organizations both domestic and abroad," Suga said during an Upper House session Friday.

