Oil companies seeking Supreme Court ruling on climate claims

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- BP and other oil majors are calling on the Supreme Court to deal a blow to the growing number of city and state-led lawsuits seeking to force the companies to pay billions for climate damages.

The Supreme Court justices will hear arguments over one of the cases, brought by the city of Baltimore, on Tuesday. Baltimore is arguing oil companies deliberately understated the effect their products would have on rising greenhouse gas emissions.

The city is asking courts to hold the companies liable for the costs of adapting to climate change effects such as sea level rise, flooding, and extreme weather. The number of similar cases has now reached two dozen, brought by cities, counties, and states across the country.

Read the full story ›