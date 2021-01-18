Login
SECTIONS
World
P Share Print

Oil companies seeking Supreme Court ruling on climate claims

Baltimore sued industry for costs of adapting to rising sea level

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2021 at 9:33am
P Share Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- BP and other oil majors are calling on the Supreme Court to deal a blow to the growing number of city and state-led lawsuits seeking to force the companies to pay billions for climate damages.

The Supreme Court justices will hear arguments over one of the cases, brought by the city of Baltimore, on Tuesday. Baltimore is arguing oil companies deliberately understated the effect their products would have on rising greenhouse gas emissions.

The city is asking courts to hold the companies liable for the costs of adapting to climate change effects such as sea level rise, flooding, and extreme weather. The number of similar cases has now reached two dozen, brought by cities, counties, and states across the country.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Oil companies seeking Supreme Court ruling on climate claims
Newsom's brother-in-law arrested for domestic violence
'Nuclear blast in cyberspace'
Norway sounds alarm over vaccine shots for the elderly
Mike Lindell: 79 million votes for Trump and 68 million for Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×