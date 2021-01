(THE HILL) – President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is proving to be a parade of purple, as several high-profile figures are sporting various shades of the "bipartisan" color.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris all appeared to be wearing purple garments.

The color, a mix of both red and blue, is traditionally recognized as a sign of bipartisanship.

