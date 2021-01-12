Login
Parler registers domain with new organization

Internet webhosting company Epik known for working with conservatives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2021 at 8:51am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A handful of Big Tech companies moved to take down social media platform Parler over the weekend, but it appears to have found a new company to help try to keep its website running.

On Monday, Parler registered its domain and server to be hosted by Epik, an internet webhosting company known for working with right-leaning websites. Gab, another social media platform popular with conservatives, also uses Epik. A web domain search shows that Parler is now registered with Epik.

Epik put out a statement on Monday claiming it had no discussion of providing future services to Parler. Epik did acknowledge, however, that Parler was "working on satisfying the requested terms placed upon them."

