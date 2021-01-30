Login
Pelosi's big Tesla stock buy raises ethics questions

Deal came shortly before Biden plan to make federal auto fleet electric

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2021 at 5:56pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) – A watchdog group called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a very profitable Tesla stock deal shortly before the Biden administration released plans to make the federal automobile fleet electric.

Last month, Paul Pelosi, a wealthy venture capitalist and husband of the California Democrat, bought up to $1 million of Tesla stock when the price was roughly $640.34 a share. The price had shot up to $838 a share by Thursday on the NASDAQ exchange.

Tesla stock has been a darling of Wall Street for years, and the company stands to reap huge profits if the federal government moves to an all-electric fleet.

