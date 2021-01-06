'Shots fired': Pence evacuated as protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday along with lawmakers meeting for the joint session of Congress to certify the election as protesters stormed the building, breaching multiple layers of security and barricades.

CNBC reported Pence was ushered out of the Senate, where arguments were going on over an objection to the Electoral College votes from Arizona.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News he heard on police radios that shots had been fired.

"I've never seen anything like this," he said. "Shots fired."

TRENDING: Report: 400 ex-intel officers investigating 2020 election

President Trump tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Under the requirements of the Constitution, the House and Senate were separately debating the challenges to the Arizona vote.

Pence and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro-tem, were taken to a secure location, CNBC said.

Do you fear for the future of the United States? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (361 Votes) 7% (28 Votes)

Fox News said protesters inside the building were trying to break down the doors to the U.S. House chamber, which were locked.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer noted the protesters had torn down four layers of security fencing to climb up, onto and inside the Capitol.

"This is the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life," he said.

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Schaffer said people were "storming to main chambers."

FoxNews.com reported lawmakers in the Electoral College vote session were forced to go into lockdown.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the protests "an attempt to take over the government." He told Fox News that concerns about election irregularities and vote fraud now should be abandoned by everyone.

Fox reported some protesters had reached the interior of the Senate chamber.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" President Trump said on Twitter.

CNN said an "armed standoff" was taking place outside the House of Representatives. The report said officers had their guns drawn.

Video showed protesters marching through Statuary Hall.

Another reporter on scene, Andy Ngo, posted video on Twitter of protesters smashing a window in the Capitol building.

Shocking scenes in D.C. show Trump supporters smashing windows and breaking inside the Capitol building, which is on lockdown. The Mayor has announced an emergency curfew. pic.twitter.com/LIc2qMIlqp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

Social media was filled with charges that the protesters were Antifa operatives disguised as Trump supporters.

One person responding to Ngo said: "I dont agree with any of this but what do you expect. Keep poking the bear and eventually youll get bit."

I dont agree with any of this but what do you expect. Keep poking the bear and eventually youll get bit. Keep shaking off all the wills of the people and walking all over them and theyre gonna snap. Its not hard to understand However i want things to cool down ASAP — Mike (@NAIDS__) January 6, 2021

WGRZ reported protesters were shouting "this is our house."

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Terrifying video shows a woman shot in the neck at the Capitol building. (Video: @TaylerUSA) pic.twitter.com/SKN8gGrx6E — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2021

One for the history books pic.twitter.com/S9yOzfjsWo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].