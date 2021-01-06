Login
'Shots fired': Pence evacuated as protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Catastrophic security failure as building barricades breached

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published January 6, 2021 at 3:08pm
Protesters confront police at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Video screenshot)

Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday along with lawmakers meeting for the joint session of Congress to certify the election as protesters stormed the building, breaching multiple layers of security and barricades.

CNBC reported Pence was ushered out of the Senate, where arguments were going on over an objection to the Electoral College votes from Arizona.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News he heard on police radios that shots had been fired.

"I've never seen anything like this," he said. "Shots fired."

President Trump tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Under the requirements of the Constitution, the House and Senate were separately debating the challenges to the Arizona vote.

Pence and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro-tem, were taken to a secure location, CNBC said.

Protesters confront police inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Video screenshot)

Fox News said protesters inside the building were trying to break down the doors to the U.S. House chamber, which were locked.

Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer noted the protesters had torn down four layers of security fencing to climb up, onto and inside the Capitol.

"This is the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life," he said.

Schaffer said people were "storming to main chambers."

FoxNews.com reported lawmakers in the Electoral College vote session were forced to go into lockdown.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the protests "an attempt to take over the government." He told Fox News that concerns about election irregularities and vote fraud now should be abandoned by everyone.

Fox reported some protesters had reached the interior of the Senate chamber.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" President Trump said on Twitter.

CNN said an "armed standoff" was taking place outside the House of Representatives. The report said officers had their guns drawn.

Video showed protesters marching through Statuary Hall.

Another reporter on scene, Andy Ngo, posted video on Twitter of protesters smashing a window in the Capitol building.

Social media was filled with charges that the protesters were Antifa operatives disguised as Trump supporters.

One person responding to Ngo said: "I dont agree with any of this but what do you expect. Keep poking the bear and eventually youll get bit."

WGRZ reported protesters were shouting "this is our house."

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







