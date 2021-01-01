Login
Pence, House seek to dismiss Gohmert-GOP suit aimed at letting him overturn election

Justice Department called U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert's suit 'walking legal contradiction'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2021 at 4:56pm
(FOX NEWS) – The House of Representatives asked a federal judge in Texas on Thursday to dismiss a Republican congressman's lawsuit seeking to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to decide which electoral votes to count when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to finalize November's presidential election.

The House made the request after Mr. Pence himself weighed in against the plaintiffs — Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and several Arizona Republicans who unsuccessfully ran to be presidential electors — in a Justice Department brief calling the suit a "walking legal contradiction." Mr. Gohmert named Mr. Pence as the sole defendant, which the Justice Department noted is "ironically the very person whose power they seek to promote."

According to a court filing, Mr. Gohmert's lawyers attempted to reach an agreement with Mr. Pence regarding the lawsuit, but those discussions were unsuccessful.

