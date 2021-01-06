Login
Pence, Pelosi, Levin, Romney speak on Capitol protest

'Those involved will be 'prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published January 6, 2021 at 4:22pm
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

Here are a number of voices addressing the protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif:

Vice President Pence:

Alyssa Farah, former communications official in the Trump administration:

Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah:

Commentator Mark Levin:

Gov. Mike DeWine:

NBC reporting an IED was found on Capitol Hill grounds:

A video report from CNBC also said the Republican Party's headquarters offices also were targeted:

Joe Biden went on television to criticize President Trump for inciting violence.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







