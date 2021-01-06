Pence, Pelosi, Levin, Romney speak on Capitol protest

Here are a number of voices addressing the protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif:

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

Vice President Pence:

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Alyssa Farah, former communications official in the Trump administration:

Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump - you are the only one they will listen to. For our country! — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021

He has. — H Peiffer (@HPeiffer) January 6, 2021

Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway:

STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 6, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah:

.@MittRomney summoned me as lawmakers and press arrived at a secure location “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” he said w fury in his voice. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

Commentator Mark Levin:

1. Those who breached the Capitol Building and committed acts of violence have done grave damage in many ways. This will all need to be sorted out, the violent from the peaceful, but the violent must be punished. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 6, 2021

Gov. Mike DeWine:

The situation at the U.S. Capitol is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 6, 2021

NBC reporting an IED was found on Capitol Hill grounds:

NBC News: At least one improvised explosive device has been found on Capitol Hill grounds. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2021

A video report from CNBC also said the Republican Party's headquarters offices also were targeted:

Joe Biden went on television to criticize President Trump for inciting violence.

