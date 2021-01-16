Portland City Council demands reparations from Congress

(THE FEDERALIST) – The Portland City Council formally outlined plans to demand reparations for black Americans and Native Americans last week, escalating fringe calls that have become mainstream in the Democratic Party for restitution for slavery, which the United States eradicated more than 140 years ago.

Under its heading on “Racial Justice,” the city that was repeatedly ransacked by left-wing Antifa demonstrators for more than 100 consecutive days demanded that Washington “Establish federal reparations for Black and Indigenous communities.”

The proposal also demands that Congress establish “Juneteenth” as a national holiday on June 19th and create a “federal anti-displacement program” to provide funds for “households, businesses, and cultural institutions” prioritizing minorities. The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery should also be changed, Portland city leaders said, by striking the “Punishment Clause” to effectively ban prison labor.

Read the full story ›