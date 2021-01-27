Should we pray for God's favor on the Biden administration?

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

From a conservative and Christian perspective, the most radical political agenda in U.S. history, with Democratic control of the White House, Senate and House, signifies a dark, dangerous road ahead. As John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival sang, "I see the bad moon arising. I see trouble on the way."

Authentic Christianity and America's traditional values are admittedly under siege, and the church is under-performing. Our challenge is clear: courageously yet winsomely "contend for the faith which was once delivered" (Jude 1:3). Barbarians are within the gates!

We have two lines of defense:

1. Courageous Christians and churches communicating uncompromising biblical truths;

2. Conservative commentary on talk radio, cable TV and the internet.

No sooner had Joe Biden finished his inaugural pitch for "peace and unity"

(against the orchestrated optic of a militarized D.C. with razor wired barriers and 25,000 National Guardsmen to prevent Trump's "terrorist" supporters from an assault) when conniving Democratic leaders launched their fast-tracked, vengeful ("He's blocked our progressive agenda long enough!") and fearful ("We must stop any comeback!") impeachment trial of an already departed president! This diversionary tactic is designed to distract people from the blitzkrieg of their radical agenda already underway.

Are you paying attention? I strongly encourage you not to skim read this column or stop when the explosion shakes your sensibilities.

A quick example:

Wall Street Journal headline (Jan. 24): "Joe Biden's First Day Began the End of Girl's Sports." The article explained his executive order preventing "Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identification or Sexual Orientation."

This agenda item, prepared for him by LGBTQ activists, mandates that biological boys identifying as girls cannot be excluded from girls sports teams, locker rooms or showers. Girls sacrificing and training for a decade to compete for medals, scholarships and Olympic dreams discover it's now "finished, done," as explained by the Olympic coach in the article.

Now the 99% must lose our civil rights to accommodate the less than 1% who feel or are not sure they're who they are biologically. Is this "fairness," or a profound and tragic injustice? The Bible states, "But from the beginning of the creation God made them male and female" (Mark 10:6).

People can protest all they want, yet the scripture and scientific fact prove that men and women are different and that men possess larger bones, lungs, bone density, muscle fiber and something called testosterone! This explains why the fastest female sprinter in the world, Allyson Felix, has a lifetime best in the 440-meter that was handily beaten by 300 high school boys in recent stats!

Facing the Future with Faith

I'm not a pessimist but a realist, while holding out hope amidst the adversity befalling America. Don't try to console yourself believing, "Bad things won't happen … It's all cyclical ... God's Sovereign … Revival's breaking out …Don't believe doomsayers. …"

At the same time, I do remain hopeful because I, like General Joshua, hear the same response he received when he asked the pre-incarnate Jesus, "Are you for us or our enemies?" He said, "Neither, for I am the commander of the army of the Lord!" (Joshua 5:13). Translated: "Make sure you're on the right side as you have your 'woke' moment!"

I remember a Christian leader the day before gay "marriage" was legalized correcting me emphatically, "It'll NEVER happen! Don't believe that lie!"

Or a senior leader last year pointedly telling me to "Stop talking about that COVID virus pandemic. It's all a big hoax."

And numerous sincere prophetic leaders asserting without equivocation, "Trump WILL be president FOUR MORE YEARS. It's God's will!"

I'm not trying to discourage anyone, but the brutal reality is tough times are ahead and we need to prepare lest we "crash and burn" alongside multitudes who become demoralized and "fall away," as Jesus foretold in Matthew 24:10. I love you enough to tell you that living in denial sets you up for disillusionment.

Faith-filled Christians must remain hopeful, staying "strong in the Lord and in the power of His might … to resist in the evil day" (Ephesians 6:10,13); not disengage as things heat up.

Pray God Have Mercy on America

Numbers of us as leaders have warned for years of the extremist, so-called "progressive" agenda and called pastors and people to be engaged as "salt" to prevent decay (Matthew 4:13). We need a sense of urgency to pray for God's merciful intervention at this extremely critical time.

Just as we do not pray upon hearing of Planned Parenthood opening an abortion mill for God to bless, favor and help the leaders succeed in their endeavor, we must not pray likewise for the platform and the most radical agenda in our history being pushed by the "progressive" Democratic Party.

Entering the White House Biden quickly sat down in the Oval Office and began signing stacks of executive orders given him by his advisers, most of which eradicated policy after policy from the previous administration. If you've thanked God for initiatives on issues such as tax relief, protecting children, adoption, religious freedom, secure borders, sanctity of life and school choice, you'll discover chilling changes.

With one stroke of the pen, Biden killed 70,000 jobs, taking $2.2 billion in pay from workers (Keystone XL pipeline) in the name of climate change rather than energy independence. Notice gas prices lately?

Biden said, "Transgender discrimination is the most important civil rights issue of our time!" and his aides have him signing off on lots of "surprises."

He pledged to pass immediately the "Equality Act," prohibiting by law any "discrimination" of homosexuals, lesbians and transgenders in hiring at any church, school or ministry (regardless of "conscience objection"); as well as any "hate speech" regarding their lifestyle in sermons, classrooms and instruction.

Biden's left-wing activists want to eliminate the 44-year-old "Hyde Amendment" prohibiting taxpayer funding for abortion/ Planned Parenthood.

They're preparing "Comprehensive Immigration Reform": "Amnesty" for 11 million illegal aliens and "asylum" (open borders) for 2-3 million (2-year estimate from Central America and globally) to get free health care, education, food stamps, housing, unemployment assistance and other benefits. The first caravan of 9,000 is on its way.

Question: "Do you believe many of the people who voted for Biden have any idea this is what they voted for?" It's coming our way like a runaway freight train and every person and family will be impacted. This is not speculation but based on stated policies and pledges.

Ready to think about the $90 trillion "Green New Deal"? LGBTQ and BLM curriculum in schools? Reparations for blacks and Native Americans? Guaranteed Basic Income? Drug legalization? Gun confiscation? Statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico? Elimination of the Electoral College? Stacking the Supreme Court? "Election Reform" with national mail-in voting? And if anything happens to Mr. Biden, remember his successor is Kamala Harris from Ground Zero of extremist, leftist politics, San Francisco.

Here's the deal: Elections have consequences, and we are now going to experience shock waves to our system. It's never too late for we as Christians to pray desperately as multitudes hopefully turn to God knowing "judgment begins in the house of God" before national repentance comes. May the Commander of the army of the Lord hear our fervent prayers and save the day through our only real hope, a Third Great Awakening followed by the Second Coming of our Lord.

Maranatha. Come Lord Jesus!

