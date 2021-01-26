Login
Prof to give talk on 'demilitarizing whiteness' so white people can 'become human'

The narratives about Capitol riot are becoming more inventive

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2021 at 10:17pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The narratives springing forth about the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 are becoming more and more inventive.

We’ve seen claims that the riot’s participants were full of “white rage,” emboldened by the “addictive power” of white supremacy, and at least one academic blamed white America across the board (“fix your freaking families”) for the “insurrection.”

But Tuesday afternoon, an education professor from Middlebury College is taking the rhetorical blame up a notch. In a virtual lecture, Jonathan Miller-Lane will discuss the opportunity to “Facilitate the Demilitarization of White Bodies.”

